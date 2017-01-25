Charges filed in November 2015 crash that killed Princeton woman

Charges have been filed 14 months after a Princeton woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while standing near a disabled vehicle in an oncoming lane of traffic on Highway 95.

Bailey Anne Hanson, 22, of Cambridge, was charged via criminal complaint on Jan. 13 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with a gross misdemeanor for failing to stop at a traffic collision with an injury or death. She will make her first court appearance on Feb. 9 before Judge Amy Brosnahan.

Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad said the Anoka County Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case due to a conflict of interest. Edblad explained Hanson’s father was a long-time Cambridge police officer, and his office prosecutes cases on behalf of the city of Cambridge.

“To avoid any appearance of impropriety, after my office received the referral from the Minnesota State Patrol, we immediately contacted the Anoka County Attorney’s Office and they agreed to prosecute the case,” Edblad said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Patricia M. Wolter, 54, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash about 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2015, on Highway 95 at Moon Lake Road, just west of Cambridge. Following the crash, Wolter stepped out of the vehicle when a vehicle driven by Hanson struck her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolter had been a passenger in an eastbound 1994 Saturn driven by her son, Joseph Turner, 37, of Zimmerman, when he crossed the center line, swiping a westbound vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

Turner was driving his Saturn, with his mother as a passenger, eastbound on Highway 95 near Cambridge when the Saturn crossed the center line and sideswiped a Dodge Caravan, which came to a stop on the shoulder.

Turner was found to be legally intoxicated with alcohol and had oxycodone and morphine in his blood following the crash.

Although the Saturn sustained damage from the collision, it continued traveling eastbound in the westbound traffic lane, where it came to rest facing oncoming traffic.

Wolter exited the passenger side and walked behind the car to help her son and check on the car’s damage. Wolter stood in the oncoming lane of traffic, where there are no street lights and a 55 mph speed limit.

At approximately 10 p.m., Hanson finished her work shift at a nearby gas station and began driving westbound on Highway 95. As she approached the disabled Saturn, Hanson slowed and swerved to avoid striking the Saturn, but did strike Wolter, who was thrown 60 feet and died from her injuries.

Hanson stopped her car and ran back to the crash and found Wolter on the ground. A good Samaritan began CPR and Hanson called 911. On the call, Hanson initially said she hit something and relayed that Wolter was hurt, on the ground, with no heartbeat. Later in the call, the 911 operator stated, “You weren’t involved, right?” and Hanson agreed, saying she was “just driving by.” After making the 911 call, Hanson left the scene without providing her name or any other information to law enforcement.

Hanson later provided a statement to law enforcement where she states she stopped her car and ran back to the scene because she knew she hit “something,” but didn’t know what. Hanson agreed she left the scene of the fatality because someone told her to leave if she “wasn’t involved.”

Halfway home from the crash, Hanson noticed her side view mirror was missing. The next day she contacted the police and noticed her car had damage to its driver’s side, including the driver’s side view mirror, the driver’s side headlight, and the windshield.

Following the crash, Minnesota State Patrol investigated and performed a crash reconstruction report.

The report concluded Hanson did not cause the collision that killed Wolter. The report determined the cause of the collision and Wolter’s death was due to the Saturn stopping in a lane of traffic; Wolter standing behind headlights, wearing all black, with no lighting; Turner’s failure to stop the Saturn after its crash with the Caravan; and Turner’s chemical and physical impairments.