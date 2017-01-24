Women’s luncheon welcomes Scott Gottschalk

The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13.

This month’s guest speaker is Scott Gottschalk from Kimball. Gottschalk will speak on “Desperate Moments-The Making of a Transformed Life.” Gottschalk will also special feature, “Your Bucket List: Your Legacy.” Music will be provided by Jenni Thyng. The group would like to extend a special invitation for men to attend this meeting.

The group meets at the Spirit River Community Center in Isanti (1320 County Road 5 NE) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome from the surrounding areas to attend.

Lunch served for $14 (payable at the door). Reserve your place and lunch by calling Linda at 763-552-0801 or Trudy at 763-228-3805 by Feb. 7.

The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection holds their monthly luncheon the second Monday of each month.

It is associated with Stonecroft Ministries, whose mission is to help women connect with each other, their community and God. It is open to all women and all faiths.