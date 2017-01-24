Norah Rendell and the Lost Forty to perform Feb. 6 at Cambridge Library

Cambridge Public Library invites music enthusiasts to check out the traditional Irish sounds of Norah Rendell and the Lost Forty at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Vocalist Norah Rendell with instrumentalists Brian Miller and Randy Gosa perform traditional Irish music as Norah Rendell and the Lost Forty.

The trio features Live Ireland’s “Best Irish Vocalist of 2011 and 2012,” Canadian singer and flutist Norah Rendell, with multi-instrumentalists Brian Miller and Randy Gosa. Inspired by Celtic traditions from Newfoundland to Minnesota, they perform songs that crossed the Atlantic and became part of the cultural heritage of the Great Lakes and Canada.

East Central Regional Library is proud to present Norah Rendell and the Lost Forty, thanks to funding from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The group also will be performing at Princeton Area Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; Mora Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; Chisago Lakes Area Library, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Pine City Public Library, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; and Aitkin Public Library, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 244 South Birch St. For more information, call 763-689-7390 (ask for the Cambridge branch) or visit www.ecrlib.org.