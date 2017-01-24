Hayford Racing team earns prestigious sponsorship

Pictured are members of the Hayford Racing team.

Gates Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer of industrial, automotive, heavy-duty, and powersports aftermarket products, recently announced its G-Force sponsored racer lineup for the 2017 season.

These sponsored racers participate in an assortment of snow and dirt events, including: snowmobiling, snowmobile drag racing, snowmobile cross-country, ATV, side-by-side and CVT racing.

A record number of racers submitted applications, making the selection for 2017 sponsorships extremely competitive. This year Gates G-Force is sponsoring 20 race teams from across the USA.

The 2017 Gates G-Force sponsored racers in the snowmobile category that included the Hayford Racing team of Jeff Hayford, Alex Hetteen, Jill Tangen, Daniel Herberg and Cade Hayford.

The Hayford Racing team is one of seven snowmobile race teams to receive sponsorship from this company, and the only team in the state of Minnesota.

Throughout the 2017 season, G-Force sponsored racers will represent and be supported by the Gates G-Force belt line. G-Force belts are industry-leading components for transferring power on ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles or other powersports equipment.

For more information about Gates G-Force products, visit GatesGForce.com. For more information about Gates Corporation, contact Kristina Lee at 303-744-5595.