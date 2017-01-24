Braham School Board appoints leadership positions

Delwayne Hahn

Contributing Writer

The Braham School Board re-elected its officers and set about the business of organizing for the coming year at its first meeting on Jan. 9. Pictured at the organizational meeting of the Braham School Board are, left to right, Steven Eklund, chair; Allison Londgren, clerk; Tony Cuda, treasurer; and Mike Thompson, vice chair. Photo by Delwayne Hahn

The following were named to leadership positions: Steven Eklund, chair; Mike Thompson, vice chair; Allison Londgren, clerk; and Tony Cuda, treasurer. All four served in these roles the past year.

The remainder of the meeting dealt with pro forma resolutions concerning matters such as meeting day (third Monday, except January and February 2017, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day, respectively, intervene) and board member salaries — $75 per regular meeting with additional compensation for officers of $800 per year and directors $600 per year.

In reaffirming committee assignments from 2016, the board decided to drop participation in the Isanti County Interagency Collaborative as no longer being an effective use of time for a board representative.

The Frandsen Bank and Trust of Braham and the Bremer Financial Services, Lake Elmo, were designated as the official depositories for district funds in 2017, with online banking access at the Frandsen Bank and Trust. The law firm of Ratwik, Roszak and Maloney, Minneapolis, was appointed legal counsel for 2017, and the Isanti County News was named as the official publication of the district for this year.

The first regular meeting of the board will be Jan. 23.