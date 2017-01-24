Braham City Council gets to business in 2017

Delwayne Hahn

Contributing Writer

Braham City Council’s first meeting of the year, Jan. 3, primarily concerned organizational startup decisions for the efficient functioning of city government for the new year. Braham City Administrator Sally Hoy (left) gave the oath of office to Mayor Tish Carlson and Council Members Jeremy Kunshier and Shawn Sullivan at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. Photo by Delwayne Hahn

The first order of business was the installation of Mayor Tish Carlson and two council members, Jeremy Kunshier and Shawn Sullivan. Carlson is starting her third two-year term, Kunshier his second term and Sullivan his first. They were installed by City Administrator Sally Hoy.

Hoy reported on a conversation with Michelle Moen, county assessor, addressing the concern of three property owners who attended the Braham Truth in Taxation meeting last month. These property owners had challenged the increased valuation-taxes on their properties for 2017. Moen told

Hoy the 2017 valuations are a closed issue and nothing will be done by her office in this matter. However, she also told Hoy these property owners may contact her office when they get their new valuation notices for 2018 and she will review those with them.

Organizational matters continued with the appointment of council members to a variety of council and community responsibilities:

Carlson: check signer, authority of safety deposit box, Cable Commission, Isanti County EDA (alternate), Isanti County Initiative on Collaboration, Leadership and Efficiency, Northern Technology Initiative, weed inspector, Firefighter’s Relief Association, Workplace Accident-Injury Reduction Safety Management (alternate), Braham Parks representative, personnel and union negotiations, budget committee, Management Discussion and Analysis Committee and Chamber representative.

Kunshier: Acting mayor, Planning Commission ex-officio (alternate), streets committee, Safety Management, and personnel and union negotiations.

Traci Leaf: Authority of safety deposit box, Firefighter’s Relief Association, budget committee and Highway 65 Coalition.

Sullivan: Planning Commission ex-officio and Chamber representative (alternate).

Wayne Seiberlich: Braham Parks representative.

Hoy commented, “You are the eyes and the ears” of the City Council on these committees, commissions and boards by way of explaining the responsibilities to which they had been appointed.

In other news, the council:

• Heard from Braham Police Chief Bob Knowles who shared the incident and criminal report of occurrences for December (438) and the year (4,779, up 161 from 2015).

• Approved paying annual dues for two associations in which the city has membership: the Northern Technology Initiative ($850) and the North Trunk Highway 65 Corridor Coalition ($250).

• Authorized the transfer of $7,926 from the industrial park’s tax increment financing fund to the general fund. This amount accrued from the sale of land in the industrial park that was not used for that purpose. This addition to the city budget will help to offset the lower local government aid funds from the state of Minnesota. According to Hoy, this amounted to $1,500 this year.