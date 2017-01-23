We need more low income housing

Dear Editor:

Thank you Pastor Gary Shaw for the love you have for the homeless and those addicted on alcohol and drugs. Thank you also to the Isanti County News for putting this story about the homeless on the front page of the January 11, 2016 issue.

I met Pastor Gary Shaw many years ago when he and his wife started going into the Kanabec County Jail. He was a volunteer under the ministry of Pilot Outreach Jail and Prison Ministry. I often tell the incarcerated that have been on drugs or alcohol that they will most likely lose their wife and children, then their job and then they become homeless.

A few months ago just before the November 2016 election, Isanti County wanted to put up a new library. I wrote an article in the Isanti County News under the Readers’ Forum about my opinion that our tax dollars should be spent on the low income apartments. I was blessed to see that we the people have spoken with our “No” vote on a new library. I was not against a new library but I am in favor of low income apartments for the homeless. I agree with Pastor Gary Shaw that we do not want to help these people only if they want help. If we get low income apartments then I would suggest that a urine analysis testing should be done on a regular basis.

I would encourage the ordinary citizen that if you see a gathering of people in a laundromat or some other places where these drug addicted people meet, call the authorities. This will help stop some of these crimes. They need to be put in jail. Some of Pilot Outreach volunteers call the jail “God’s Hotel.” Our message to them is Jeremiah 29:11 that God has a plan for their lives.

Delores Mix

Isanti