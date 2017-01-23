The Refuge thanks community for its support

Dear Editor:

A huge thank you to Flagship Bank in Isanti and the community members who partnered with the Refuge Network’s “Giving Tree” this year.

As Landmark Bank changed its name to Flagship Bank this year, our contact person no longer was working at this location, and we didn’t know if Flagship would want to participate in the “Christmas Giving Tree” this year. After meeting with the brothers who owned Flagship Bank, they were more then happy to continue the long tradition to partner with us in providing our clients children with Christmas gifts this year.

There were 40 Christmas ornaments strung up in the lobby at the bank. The bank employees and the generous folks out in the community responded by picking an ornament of their choice, purchase the listed gifts ideas, and returned the gifts to the bank beautifully wrapped. The gifts were picked up at the bank and delivered to the Masonic Lodge in Cambridge. Without the support of the bank and the community, the children in this area may not have gotten a Christmas gift this year.

That evening, the Masons provided a home cooked dinner for all the children and their moms. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to pass out candy canes and the gifts to the children. Everyone left the Christmas party with a smile on their face, a full tummy, a beautiful handmade quilt and presents galore.

We are truly blessed every year by the Masons of Cambridge for providing the venue and dinner. All their hard work does not go unnoticed.

Quote: “Never underestimate the difference you can make in the lives of others. Step forward, reach out and help.” – Pablo.

Kim Johnson-Calhoun, Community Education Coordinator, Refuge Network

Program of Family Pathways