Thank you Pastor Shaw, others for caring

Dear Editor:

It was so refreshing seeing that article in the front of the paper about Braham Pastor Gary Shaw helping this young man, and bringing to the forefront this horrendous drug problem and desiring to get leaders, churches and individuals together.

It is so sad every week seeing these articles about young people caught up in this lifestyle. They can be helped, and this awareness can bring us all together to help and support those that need help and their families.

Maybe out of this, new ideas of helping others will arise. There will be another meeting in Braham Event Center on Jan. 31.

I particularly liked that last line in the article, “thanks for caring.” I support my pastor in this, and commend him for stepping out.

Judy Hansen

Cambridge