Thaddeus Mark Zaharia was born on November 25, 2015 and passed away on January 19, 2017 from congenital heart defect complications at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa as well as 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Oak Grove, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday with one hour of visitation prior also at St. Patrick’s. Father Eilen will officiate. Burial will follow at West Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Fort Dodge, Iowa as well as Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Home of Anoka, Minnesota.

Thaddeus, whose name stands for “courageous heart,” was born on November 25, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa to Jacob and Marie (Jensen) Zaharia. Thaddeus was only here a short time but was loved dearly by his family and his life cherished. Although he spent a lot of time in the hospital or at appointments, his sisters could always make him smile.

Survivors include his parents, Jacob and Marie Zaharia, siblings, Naomi and Scarlett Zaharia, all of Fort Dodge, Iowa; grandparents James and Monique Jensen of Isanti, Minnesota as well as Mark and Joanne Zaharia of Cummings, North Dakota; great-grandparents Nick and Rita Zaharia of Neche, North Dakota.

Thaddeus is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Rudolph “Rudy” and Claribel Jensen, Rene and Suzanne Veillard, Pierre Fillon, and Donald and Margaret Wire.

Thaddeus was very loved and will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Des Moines, Iowa or Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

