Teresa “Tess” A. Howard

Teresa “Tess” Ann Howard, of Grasston, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at her home. She was 62 years old.

Tess was born on May 13, 1954 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Eugene and Blanche (Motl) Pierotti. Born the only girl with three brothers, Tess attended Catholic school in her elementary years and then Southwest High School in south Minneapolis. While working at the country store in Grasston, Tess met the love of her life, Gary Howard. They were married on November 13, 1971 at the Immanuel Lutheran church in Brunswick. Tess and Gary were blessed with four beautiful daughters. She was a devoted mother and stayed at home to raise the girls until all of her girls were in school; she took a job as “the lunch lady” at the Braham School. She worked at the school for many years before taking a job at the Bread and Honey Pantry in Mora in 2000. She made countless rolls and goodies while working there for 14 years. She discovered a passion for taking care of the elderly while working at Elmhurst Commons in Braham for several months before health complications forced her to slow down and retire.

Tess was a voracious reader who enjoyed exchanging and discussing books with her family and friends. She loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She looked forward to trips to the casino with her husband and whenever she could her family. She enjoyed playing the slots, especially the bonus rounds. Most of all, Tess loved her family. She was the ultimate hostess and the center of her family. She loved to celebrate with food and family for the holidays and birthdays. She was a fantastic cook, famous for her “real homemade Italian spaghetti” and baked beans. She always had enough food for everyone and every taste regardless of how many people just dropped in. Tess was always “adopting” people into the family with her warm and welcoming nature. She loved and adored her grandchildren, attending many of their games and concerts or simply chauffeuring them from place to place. She enjoyed summer days trolling around Quamba Lake or catching fish off the dock. Tess was a truly amazing woman; open, heartfelt, strong willed, and true to herself. She was taken too soon and will be missed beyond measure; but will be welcomed into heaven with open arms by her daughter Aimee.

Tess is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter Aimee Zbytovsky, and brothers Anthony and Bobby Pierotti.

She is survived by her husband Gary; daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Friday, Michelle (Doug) Allain, Carey (Lucas) Raudabaugh; grandchildren, Tyler (Jessyca) Zbytovsky, Jacob Friday, and Trent Raudabaugh; son-in-law, Jerry Zbytovsky Jr.; brother, Greg Pierotti (Sue Wente); sisters-in-law, Michelle Pierotti, Sue Pierotti, and Margie Pierotti; brothers-in-law, Harvey “Jr.” (Barbara) Howard, and Jody (George) Howard; nieces and nephews, Krissy, Lisa (Mark), Joe, David (Greta), Jereme (Jennie), Fred, Jessica (Cody), Alicia (Marshall), and Kenneth; great nieces and nephews, Angie (Tony), Amber (Wes), Joey, Danny, Gage, Elden, Kelby, Mason, Alex, Taylor, Sophia, and Dominic; and the “adopted” children and grandchildren including Derek, Jezzalyn and Jerricka and many others too numerous to list.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Hope Lutheran Church in Grasston with Rev. James Sodergren. Music provided by Alicia Fratzke and Elaine Keehr. Urn Bearers are Tyler Zbytovsky, Jacob Friday, Trent Raudabaugh, Joey Boehm, Danny Boehm, and Derek Lundberg. Honorary Urn Bearers are Greg Pierotti, Harvey “Jr” Howard, Jody Howard, Craig Hollar, Dick Stigen, Chuck Swanson, Tom Friday, Lucas Raudabaugh, and Doug Allain. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.