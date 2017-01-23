Mildred “Milly” Edna Rohlf

Mildred “Milly” Rohlf, 93, of Rush City, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Grace Point Crossing-Gables West in Cambridge, MN.

Milly Edna Rohlf was born on January 16, 1924, and is survived by her husband of 54 years Ed Rohlf of Rush City, MN; sons Daryl Erickson of St. Paul, MN and Doug (Carol) Erickson of Cambridge, MN; granddaughters Katie (Brad) Rekkedal of Zimmerman, MN, Keri Erickson of Cambridge, MN and Kirsten (Luke) Koenig of Osceola, WI; three great-granddaughters Hailey, Willow and Avery Rekkedal; two great-grandsons Bennett and Tanner Koenig; sister Dorothy Peterson of Rush City; brother Melford Hanson of Pine City; Brad Peterson; and other family and friends.

Pastor Laurie O’Shea will officiate a Celebration of Milly’s Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place at the First Lutheran Cemetery of Rush City.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice or donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel, www.funeralandcremationservice.com.