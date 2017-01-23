Braham Educational Foundation informational meeting

Are you interested in supporting educational opportunities for all students, whether it be academics, arts, or extra-curricular? Do you wish Braham had a unified group, focused on long term sustainability?

If so, all are invited as they explore the possibility of setting up an Educational Foundation. An Educational Foundation meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Room B100 at the Braham Area High School.

Educational Foundations are comprised of parents, alumni and community members working together to enhance and sustain the quality of education for citizens of a district. An Advisory Committee is created from this membership to pursue 501(c)(3) nonprofit funding to assure a continuation of excellence.

The meeting will include a presentation from Kristi Ackley from the Initiative Foundation­—a certified community development organization serving 14 counties—including the four counties in the Braham School District. The Initiative participated in the creation of the Braham Event Center.

Learn more about the Initiative Foundation at: https://www.ifound.org.