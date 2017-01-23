In Loving Memory of Ardell Roger Tonga March 29,1931 – January 17, 2017.

A memorial Service will be held January 28, 2017 at 3pm at Dale Free Church, 45268 Brunswick Road, Harris, MN, officiated by Dr. Harvey Martin. A meal will be served after the service.

Ardell passed away at Golden Living in Rush City, MN. He reached 85 years of age.

Ardell was born March 29,1931 in Northwood, Iowa, the second oldest of 10 kids. He was born on Palm Sunday and baptised on Easter Sunday.

He worked at John Deere in Waterloo, IA. He married his childhood sweetheart Thelma Garr. Knew her for 70 years and married for 66 years on December 31, 1949.

Ardell was a railroad road engineer and a dairy farmer.He loved the Dale Free Church which he helped start and served on the board for many years. He was baptised, confirmed, and married at Bristol Lutheran church in Joice, IA. He moved to this area in 1968. Later building his new home in 1991 in which he really loved being close to church, raising registered holstein cattle and showing them. He enjoyed playing his accordians and even playing them at church sometimes.

He is survived by his wife Thelma and son Ronald (Roselyn) and daughter Ardella.

He now joins his son Walter in passing in December

2008.

Ardell loved all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.