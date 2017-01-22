‘Let’s go Fishing’ to hold informational meeting

“Let’s go Fishing” is a nonprofit organization that takes seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities and multiple generation families on a two-hour fishing or cruising trip on Rush Lake or in the Chisago Lakes area at no cost to their guests.

The North Branch Chapter has been active for over 10 years and now with a boat in the Chisago Lakes area, they are changing the name to “East Central Minnesota Let’s go Fishing,” to better reflect the region they work in.

They are having their 2017 kick-off meeting for interested new volunteers and current captains and guides on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail, North Branch.

Highlights of this meeting will be the overview state leaders from Willmar give on the State’s organization and its future direction and the role “East Central Minnesota Let’s go Fishing” plays into the new plan.

Their captains and guides say volunteering for this organization is one of the most rewarding things they do, and they encourage men and woman interesting in becoming captains and guides to attend and learn more information.

For more information call Rick Olseen at 612-419-8827.