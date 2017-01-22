Isanti County Sports Recap

Cambridge-Isanti Wrestling

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling continues to stay hot on the mat. On Jan. 14 the boys took place in the Pony Duals in Stillwater, where they came away 2-1 on the weekend.

The boys dominated Coon Rapids 56-9, and beat the hosting Stillwater Ponies 36-27. Their only downfall was a narrow 31-33 loss to Eagan. Eighth-grader Jacob Mujwid took first-place against all three teams to add to his impressive season.

Senior Will Flemister followed suit, dominating the 285-pound class against all three schools.

On Jan. 19, the boys will be traveling to St. Francis for a meet they have been waiting for all season. After last year’s big conference title win over the Saints, they know they have a target on their backs in what head coach Neil Jennissen calls a “critical” matchup.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Hockey

The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team continues their up and down season. On Jan. 14, they fell to Mississippi 8 Conference rival Rogers 5-2.

Junior Luke Miller lead the team in points with his two assists, but it was not enough to sneak past their opponent.

The boys will be looking to turn things around this week as they take on another M8 team when they host St. Francis on Jan. 19.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Basketball

The Bluejackets have extended their losing streak to eight games. Currently sitting at 2-12, the girls are searching for any spark that can give them a much needed win. A big Mississippi 8 Conference win would surely help, and they will have that chance this week. On Jan. 20, the girls will be hosting Princeton who have been facing a turbulent season of their own.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team is experiencing a mid-season slide after dropping their fourth straight game. On Jan. 13, they hosted M8 rival Rogers. The boys could not quite keep up on the scoreboard, and fell 62-43. The boys played Minneapolis Roosevelt at home on Jan. 17. Look for results from that game in a later edition of the Isanti County News.

After that, the boys travel to Princeton in a M8 showdown with the Tigers. This will be a chance for the Bluejackets to turn things around heading into the final half of the season.

Braham Girls Basketball

After finding their stride, the girls had a minor slip up, as they dropped a close game. On Jan. 13, they traveled to Milaca where they found themselves locked in a tight game.

In the end, they could not find a winning strategy as they fell 56-52. It may have been a loss, but the close game shows how competitive the team is up until the final whistle.

The girls took on a formidable Rush City team on Jan. 17. Results will be posted as they become available.

Next up for the girls will be back-to-back Great River Conference games, when they travel to Hinckley on Jan. 19, and host Ogilive on Jan. 20.

With a few big wins, the girls can get this 6-6 season moving in the right direction.