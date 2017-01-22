Celebrating 15 Years of National Mentoring Month

Pat Braun

Area Supervisor

January is National Mentoring Month, and this year Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is celebrating 15 years of the mentoring movement and expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults.

In Central Minnesota, more than 200 Foster Grandparents are a part of this effort, serving in schools, Head Starts, and other local nonprofits. The senior volunteers of the Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program provide meaningful, supportive relationships for children with special needs that enrich the lives of all involved. In 2016, these Foster Grandparents invested over 131,000 hours into the children of our local communities.

Foster Grandparents become role models for the students they mentor. Mentorship is one of the greatest gifts that we can give to students.

Research shows that mentors can play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior like drug use. In turn, these young people are:

• Fifty-five percent more likely to be enrolled in college.

• Eighty-one percent more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.

• Seventy-eight percent more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.

• More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.

National Mentoring Month each January allows for unique engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor. This year, with the support of the mentoring community, we are encouraging the public to go beyond just digital engagement – and become involved in making a real life impact. Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through those real life decisions.

About Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program

Foster Grandparents spend time each week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the foster grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.

Senior Corps, which is under the direction of the Corporation for National & Community Service, consists of the Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

For information on the Foster Grandparent Program, or becoming a foster grandparent, contact Pat Braun at 612-390-0617 or [email protected]