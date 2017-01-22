C-I gymnastics stays perfect in conference meets

It was a close call in the gym for Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics in their recent win. Char Morke, varsity, doing her high level tumble series on beam (tic-tok into a back tuck). Photos by Mike Bleninger

On Jan. 12, the girls hosted Mississippi 8 conference rival St. Francis for a head-to-head meet on parent’s night.

The girls came away with their narrow win, 142.6-136.75. The victory moves them to 4-0 in conference meets.

Sophomore Char Morke came up big for her team, taking first-place on the bars with a score of 9.55 and first-place on the floor, scoring a 9.45.

Another sophomore, MollyAnn Harvey, helped clean things up for the Bluejackets by taking first-place on the vault with a score of 9.325.

Coach Wendy Rooney may not have been pleased with the overall performance, but she will gladly take the end result as she mentioned in her summary on the Minnesota State High School League website. MollyAnn Harvey, varsity, striking a pose on the beam.

“It was a lackluster Parents’ Night performance for the Jackets as they came out a little flat after their big weekend, hitting only 13 out of 20 routines, but still moved to 4-0 in the Mississippi 8 with a conference win over the Saints,” she said.

The girls put in another strong performance at the Lakeville invite on Jan. 14, although they faced a few obstacles.

According to Rooney, the girls were missing seven varsity routines due to illness, and were shooting to score 140 points.

While they finished 11 out of 14 teams, the girls did exceed their coach’s expectations by scoring 141.55. Rooney stated this performance “spoke volumes,” about their ability and desire to compete.

The girls competed in a M8 Conference showdown with Princeton on Jan. 17. The Isanti County News will post results from that meet as they become available in a later edition. Shelby Van Heel, varsity, doing an aerial cartwheel on the beam.

The conference meets keep on coming, however. The Bluejackets will host Big Lake on Jan. 19, as they hope to keep their streak alive.