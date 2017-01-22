C-I girls hockey snaps losing streak

After a rough stretch of games, the Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey team snapped their losing streak. Senior Goalie Claire

Belkholm watches on,

as junior defender Megan Smith clears the puck

during a game Jan. 13.

Photos by Mike Bleninger

On Jan. 13, the Bluejackets took down Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3-0.

The girls struck first with senior defender Addie Smrekar’s goal in the first period.

The second period was more of the same for the girls, as Madelyn Skelton, and Alyson Niebur, chipped in the final two goals.

A big reason for the shutout victory was senior Claire Belkholm forming a wall in the net. Belkholm faced 18 shots, but nothing got by as she finished with a perfect save percentage.

Head coach Corey Bustrom has been raving about his star goalie all season stating that she, “has trained harder than anyone I’ve ever had.”

The girls took on North Wright County on Jan. 17, but due to deadline, those results will be posted in a later edition of the Isanti County News.

Next up for the Bluejackets, will be a rematch on home ice against Mississippi 8 conference rival Buffalo-Maple Lake on Jan. 20.

The girls fell to the Bison on Dec. 10, 1-4. Now that they have found their stride, the girls will be looking to give their rivals a little payback. Freshman forward Madelyn Skelton

battles for the puck along the board

during a game Jan. 13.

After they take on Buffalo, the girls will play game number two of their back-to-back home stand.

On Jan. 21, they will host the Prairie Centre Blue Devils.