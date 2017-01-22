Braham boys basketball making push for first place

The Braham boys basketball team had a busy weekend after back-to-back games. Braham’s Zach Zierden guards his man during a game Jan. 13 against Onamia. Photo by Mike Bleninger

On Jan. 13, they hosted Great River Conference rival Onamia. The Bombers made short work of their rival; however, taking them down in blowout fashion 65-30.

This win completes their season sweep over Onamia, after beating them 91-35 in the season opener.

After that game, on Jan. 14, they traveled to St. John’s University, home of the Melrose Area squad. They were not able to keep up their winning ways, as they fell 41-71.

After the big conference win, the boys have improved to 5-2 in conference play, and are now only two and a half games back from Hinckley-Finlayson.

Their next game, was a must win showdown against Great River, and local rival Rush City on Jan. 17. Due to the game being played after deadline, results will be posted in a future edition of the Isanti County News.

After their showdown with Rush City, the boys’ face back-to-back conference games. On Jan. 19, they travel to Ogilvie, and on Jan. 24, they head to Pine City.