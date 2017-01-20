Support groups offered at First Baptist

DivorceCare offered at First Baptist Church

DivorceCare is a ministry for those experiencing a troubled marriage, are separated, or are divorced. At DivorceCare you will find help with these difficult situations from a support group designed to help you heal from the deep pain you are experiencing.

They watch a DVD series featuring relationship experts on topics such as: the road to healing, anger, loneliness, depression, moving on and drawing closer to God. The DivorceCare support group will meet on Thursdays, beginning Feb. 9 through May 11, from 6:45 - 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 304 Main St. S., Cambridge. Call the church office to register, 763-689-1173.

Grief recovery support group begins Feb. 9

First Baptist Church in Cambridge is offering a grief recovery support group, “Your Journey from Mourning to Joy,” beginning Thursday, Feb. 9.

GriefShare is a weekly seminar-support group for people grieving the death of someone close. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand how you feel and the pain of your loss. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life. The group will meet on Thursdays, Feb. 9 through May 11, from 6:45 - 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist, 304 Main. St. S., Cambridge. Call 763-689-1173 to register.

DivorceCare for Kids begins Feb. 9

DivorceCare for Kids will be offered at First Baptist Church in Cambridge beginning Feb. 9. DivorceCare for Kids is a special group to help children heal from the hurt caused by the separation or divorce of their parents. At the weekly meeting, kids make friends with other kids who understand how they feel and the things they are going through because of the divorce of their parents.

Divorce Care for Kids is designed for children ages 5-12. The group meets every Thursday from Feb. 9 through May 11 from 6:45 - 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist, 304 Main St. S., Cambridge. Call 763-689-1173 to register.