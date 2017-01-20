Minnesota Deer Hunters Association appreciates local support

Dear Editor:

Our Isanti County Chapter of Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) would like to extend a big thank you to all the successful hunters for donating your deer hides to our ‘Hides for Habitat’ program. The value of hides dropped in our MDHA boxes triple in value from matching funds and all stays local.

Our chapter uses these funds to support projects such as: scholarships to send our local youth to ‘Forkhorn Camps;’ deer habitat programs such as purchasing land for WMA’s (open for public hunting); putting in food plots on these WMA’s; our food plot seed program; the ‘Isanti County Sportsman’s Club Youth Day;’ and Dollars for Scholars to name a few.

Also, thanks to our members that volunteer many hours of their time to run the routes picking up hides and processing the hides.

A special “thanks” to our Hides for Habitat Coordinator John Hass for all the time he volunteers to make this program run as smooth and successful as it does.

To learn more about our local chapter of MDHA or upcoming Chapter Banquet on Feb. 18, visit our Facebook Page ‘Isanti County MDHA.’

Isanti County Chapter

Minnesota Deer Hunters Association