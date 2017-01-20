Early Years Academy opens in Cambridge

There’s a new day care center in town. A look at the infant classroom at Early Years Academy. Photos by Austin Gerth

Early Years Academy is owned by Amy Bohlman, who has been involved in the child care business since 2002. Its doors opened in September 2016.

The center represents Bohlman’s return to the child care business “after taking some family time.”

“I knew that Cambridge was in need of a good child care center,” she said.

There were two other child care centers in the area, but Bohlman felt a community the size of Cambridge could use and support the services of another.

Per Bohlman, running a quality child care center requires “patience, understanding, (and) really being in tuned to what … Minnesota is requiring of kids going into kindergarten.”

“Every stage in life is a preparation for the next when you’re a child,” she said.

True to the “academy” in its name, Bohlman and her staff prioritize the school readiness of the children they care for. During Bohlman’s time in the child care business, she says she’s seen big shifts in the areas of emphasis for children’s education.

For example, when she was starting out in the early 2000s, it was important for day care centers to provide children access to computers so they could learn how to use them as the machines became more and more important to everyday life. Nowadays, she says centers strive to keep children away from screens, or at least to limit the time they spend in front of them during the day – computers have proliferated to a degree that makes educating kids about using them unnecessary because they usually already know.

Similarly, Bohlman has seen the standards expected of students entering kindergarten rise over the years as schools strive to produce a workforce that is competitive in a global economy.

“They have to master, I think it’s 32 sight words in kindergarten,” Bohlman said.

In pursuit of school readiness, Bohlman and her staff try to use many different educational approaches in their center’s classrooms, in order to accommodate different kinds of learners.

“We want to teach as many different ways as we can,” Bohlman said, “so we can catch as many kids as we can.”

They also diffuse Young Living essential oils throughout the center during the day as a form of aroma therapy.

While preparation for school is important, the staff at Early Years Academy recognize that there are other important areas of life that youngsters need to be able to adapt to, whether in or outside of the schoolroom, like social and decision-making skills. They try to create an environment where the children in the care are given choices and allowed the space to make what Bohlman calls “affordable mistakes.”

“If you allow your children to make the choices, then they learn how to make decisions,” she said.

Early Years Academy is working on becoming accredited, a process which will involve observation by a third party and would see them being held to a higher standard and following a different set of additional rules from other centers.

The main thing that Bohlman believes sets Early Years Academy apart from other child care centers is its staff. Other aspects can be similar from center to center, but finding the right people to do the work is paramount.

“In this field you get education people and you get caregivers,” Bohlman said. The owner of a center has to find a balance between the two. “They all are here for the right reasons and they are all here for the kids,” she added of her staff.

Bohlman herself returned to child care because she loves the work.

“How many people can say they go into work and get a hug every morning?” she said.

Early Years Academy is located at 807 Main St. N., Suite B, in Cambridge and is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The child care center enrolls children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. For more information on Early Years Academy, call 763-645-1297 or visit eyachildcare.com.