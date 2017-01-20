Beat the winter blahs

Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

You might be firmly entrenched in the winter blahs. The weather outside may be cold and gloomy, but that doesn’t mean you have to reduce your level of activity. During the winter months, there are numerous activities to keep you busy, either by yourself or with friends.

Hold a crafting afternoon with a group of friends. If you have a specific craft in mind, pick up materials for everyone. Serve a few snacks, and you are all set for a fun afternoon. Socializing is good for your mental health and helps ward off the winter doldrums.

If arts and crafts isn’t your cup of tea, there are other options for a fun afternoon or evening. Maybe meet up with a few people to play cards or board games. SAC’s has card games almost every afternoon and Bunco once a month. Check our schedule below and join us for an entertaining activity.

It seems like winter might be the worst time to get into a new hobby, but there are numerous indoor options for staying active. Cambridge-Isanti School Community Education offer numerous classes on computer basics, dancing, pickleball, painting, quilting winemaking, etc. Their mission is to enrich the lives of everyone in our community by providing opportunities for lifelong learning. SAC’s also has knitting groups, coloring groups, wellness walking, and stretching to keep you active. Again, you can check our schedule below for more information.

No matter how long you have lived in our area, there is always something new to find. Scan the local newspapers for upcoming events such as concerts, theatre productions, book talks, or lectures that might be of interest.

Keeping your mind active with a new interest will keep those winter blahs away. The important thing is that you have something to look forward to.

Weekly Events at SAC’s

Thursday, Jan. 19:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking Wellness.

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, Jan. 20:

• Friday Breakfast is open from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

• Friendship Cafe lunch today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Footcare, call Linda for an appointment. 612-202-1589.

Monday, Jan. 23:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 24:

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Jan. 25:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:00 a.m. – Cribbage.

Thursday, Jan. 24:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: “Rise Up Old Men” is playing at the Plymouth Playhouse Theater. We will leave the Center at 10:15 a.m. because we plan to eat at the Green Mill. No spots are available.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: I am booking another trip down to the Plymouth Playhouse Theater to see the same play “Rise Up Old Men.” Call 763-689-6555 to make a reservation. People say it’s a great play.

• Wednesday, March 15: DayTrippers production, “Wife Begins at Forty.” It’s a laugh-a-minute farcical evening when housewife Linda fans the flames of passion with her mild-mannered, ordinary husband, George. Throw in the assistance of their fun-loving neighbors Roger and Betty, along with George’s live-in father Bernard and their independent son Leonard – and you have the formula for a belly rolling good time. Leave at 10:45 a.m. from the Center and return by 5 p.m. Price is $50 which includes meal, transportation and ticket. Look on our webpage sacsmn.org.

• Are you new to Medicare or just interested in how it works? There will be no-cost informational classes held the second Wednesday of each month February thru October at SAC’s in Cambridge. The New to Medicare classes will cover all aspects: enrollment periods, different parts of Medicare (A through D), fraud and abuse, and supplemental insurances. Call the Senior Linkage Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.