Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge

A traffic stop in Stanford Township has led to a felony drug charge, as well as lesser charges, for a local man. Abraham Isaac Jones

Abraham Isaac Jones, 38, of Cambridge, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Jan. 10 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felony fifth-degree drug possession; misdemeanors driving with a revoked license and not providing proof of insurance; and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $40,000 without conditions or $2,500 with conditions and next court appearance for Feb. 9. According to court records, Jones has a prior conviction in Chisago County for felony third-degree controlled substance possession from May 10, 2007.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of 253rd Avenue Northwest at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Isanti County Sergeant Chad Meyer was on duty and was pulled over on the side of 261st Avenue Northwest when his license plate reader alerted him to a passing car with the revoked driving status of the registered owner.

Meyer started following the car. As the vehicle made the turn onto 253rd Avenue, Meyer observed the vehicle’s license plate lights were not illuminating the plates. As the vehicle turned into a driveway, Meyer activated his lights to stop the vehicle.

Meyer identified the driver as Jones. Jones was unable to provide proof of insurance and indicated he just got the car. When asked what he was doing at the house, Jones indicated he was doing cash jobs and was supposed to do a job on the gutters. Jones was unable to provide a name of the homeowner, street address or street name.

Meyer reviewed Jones’ driving history, which showed numerous driving citations and failures to pay fines. By this time, Isanti County Deputy Todd

Willenbring arrived at the location and Meyer asked Jones to exit the vehicle.

While exiting, Willenbring observed a glass bubble pipe in plain view on the floor of the passenger side. This pipe was removed and field-tested positive for methamphetamine. A further search of the vehicle revealed another glass bubble pipe with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a cigarette box that contained a small amount of marijuana and a glass one-hitter pipe.