On the Go upcoming events

Paint Parties

All month: Schedule your own private paint party at Cambridge Center for the Arts. You need a minimum of eight in your party and no more than 15. They offer a variety of great paintings to choose from. Each party lasts approximately 2-2.5 hours. $25 Members, $35 Non-Members. They supply all the materials and the snacks. You may bring wine if you wish. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320 or [email protected]

GriefShare at Long Lake Lutheran Church

Mondays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Ave. NE, East Bethel. Visitors always welcome. First meeting is free. For more information call Area Captain Leslie Knudson at 763-381-1572, or visit www.tops.org.

Wednesdays: Long Lake Lutheran Church invites the community to join them for GriefShare on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. It is free. For more information contact Sharon Sudeith at 763-444-4483 or visit www.longlakeluth.org. For general information on the GriefShare program, visit www.griefshare.org.

Knit-Crochet Night

Thursday, Jan. 19: All are welcome to join for a knit-crochet night from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Yarn Store, 222 S. Ashland St. Classes offered every Thursday night. Free classes start this week.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution

Saturday, Jan. 21: Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus (formerly Elim Baptist), 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Questions, contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

‘A Night with The King’

Tuesday, Jan. 24: North Isanti Baptist Church will host a “A Night with The King.” Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by speaker Julie Miller. Tickets are $8 each or two for $15. Call the church for details or tickets at 763-689-3576.

Rumelva Lodge Sons of Norway

Tuesday, Jan. 24: At 7 p.m., Rumelva Lodge Sons of Norway presents Minnesota Swedes Raising Cane. There was a Swedish settlement in Cuba during the early part of the 20th Century. Many of those Swedes who were raising cane came from the Cambridge area. Marilyn McGriff made a recent visit to Cuba to document this settlement. All are welcome to join at the Isanti County Historical Society, located on the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, as she shares with us her research along with historic and contemporary photos of the settlement.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: [email protected] or 763-552-0320.

Life Drawing

Friday, Jan. 27: Open to everyone from 9 a.m. to noon. No advance registration needed. Members: $10, Non-Members $12. Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts “Life Drawing” with a clothed model. Practice up on your skills while enjoying the camaraderie of other artists. This is a relaxed and fun session, so feel free to bring goodies to share. There is no instruction. Bring your own drawing materials. Fees pay the model. You may sign up and pay in advance online at cambridgecenterforthearts.org. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Contest, Craft Show

Saturday, January 28: All are welcome to the Long Lake Improvement Association Ice Fishing Contest and Craft Show at Captain’s on Long Lake, 27821 BayShore Drive, NW, Isanti. Fishing contest $10 for pre-drilled hole. Registration at 9 a.m. Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes for the largest, second largest and third largest MN game fish, smallest MN game fish and first bullhead. New this year there will be a Kids Prize category. Two big mystery raffles and many games and prizes on the Ice. There will be a Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Captain’s Quarters. For more information visit www.longlakeisanti.org or www.facebook.com/longlakeisanti.

Free Throw Contest in Braham

Saturday, Jan. 28: Braham Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Free Throw Contest from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Braham Area High School. Winners will receive a free smoothie from Braham Country Floral. Boys and girls ages 9-14 can participate. For more information contact Allan Larson at 320-224-3929.

Adult Forum at Common Ground

Sunday, Jan. 29: All are welcome to an upcoming Adult Forum at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, “Being Trans and a Person of Faith – A Match Made in Heaven.” Join at 11 a.m. to hear guest speaker Barbara Satin, a transgender activist who focuses her work on issues of faith and aging for the LGBTQ community. Come with an open and willing spirit to learn something new. Church located at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.

Free Throw Contest in Cambridge

Sunday, Jan. 29: The Knights of Columbus, Christ the King Council No. 12813, is sponsoring a Basketball Free Throw Contest in the Cambridge-Isanti High School gym. Registration is at 2 p.m. The contest is for girls and boys ages 9-14. Winners can go on to the District contest in Braham and advance to the State or National contests. Contact Jeff Landherr at 763-258-4067 for more information.

Long Lake Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, Feb. 3: All are invited to a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti (Highway 47 and 277th Avenue). All You Can Eat Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets adults, $6; 6-12 years, $3.

Stompin’ Grounds Coffee Concert

Friday, Feb. 3: All are invited to a fundraiser concert for Southern Poverty Law Center and Outlook Clinics to be held at 7 p.m. at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. It will feature local musical talent and blues and rock music from the band “Group Therapy,” with Susan Blom, Kathy Jones, Rob Lininger and Frank and Julie Wells. Suggested donation of $10 at the door. Coffee, cold drinks and desserts will be served.

Preschool Carnival at Building Blocks for Life

Saturday, Feb. 25: All are welcome to join for carnival games, face painting, minnow races, balloon animals, corn dogs and lots more. Tour the Building Blocks for Life Preschool and meet their teachers. Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 2-5. Located at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. For more information call 763-689-2230.