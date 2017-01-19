Man faces charges after fighting, fleeing from police

A Rush City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a pregnant ex-girlfriend, trying to harm himself and attempting to flee after being taken to a local emergency room. Cary Barry

Kessel

Cary Barry Kessel, 30, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Jan. 13 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with gross misdemeanors fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and obstruction of the legal process. His bail was set at $6,000 without conditions or $3,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Jan. 19.

The incident occurred on Jan. 11 at a residence in Cambridge where Kessel was allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend and then threatening to commit suicide. When law enforcement arrested him, he became combative with the deputies.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 11, at 10:18 a.m., Isanti County law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 32390 block of Rendova Street Northeast, Cambridge, regarding a terroristic threats complaint involving Kessel.

Isanti County deputies Doug Barron, Brandon Oliver and John Gillquist responded. The deputies determined Kessel had told a third party he wanted to kill his former significant other, who is pregnant with their child. Kessel was placed under arrest for terroristic threats.

Kessel became combative with the deputies and tried to harm himself by banging his head on the ground and on the cage in the squad car. Kessel suggested he wanted to commit suicide and wished he had finished driving into a tree. He said if he is taken to jail, he will ram his head into the wall until he dies.

An ambulance was called, and Kessel was put in restraints so he could be safely transported to Cambridge Medical Center, where he was admitted.

On Jan. 12, law enforcement officers were dispatched to Cambridge Medical Center because Kessel had fled the emergency room.

Cambridge Police officer Dan Owl, Isanti County Deputy Doug Barron and Isanti County Sgt. Shawn Machin responded. Owl located Kessel running northbound near Fern and Sixth Avenue Southwest in Cambridge.

The officers attempted to take Kessel into custody, but he immediately began to fight them and physically resist them. Kessel was placed in the back of Owl’s squad car, and he pulled out a microphone cable in the car. While being placed in the squad, Kessel tried to kick the officers and bang his head in the squad. The officers were required to put hobbles on Kessel due to his extreme physical resistance.

Eventually the officers were able to load Kessel into the squad car for transport to the jail. On the way to the jail, Owl had to pull over because Kessel was trying to hit his head in the back of the squad. It was determined that Barron would ride in the backseat of the car with Kessel to prevent him from harming himself and further damaging the squad car.

On the ride to the jail, Barron had to keep Kessel physically restrained. At one point, Kessel told Barron if he relaxed his hold on him he would sit quietly. When Barron loosened his hold, Kessel bit Barron on the middle finger of his left hand.

Kessel was brought to the jail and placed in a restraint chair and spit mask due to his continued physical resistance with the officers and jail personnel.