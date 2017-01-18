Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON THE ISSUANCE OF SENIOR HOUSING AND HEALTHCARE REVENUE BONDS AND ADOPTION OF A COMBINATION HOUSING AND HEALTH CARE PROGRAM RELATED THERETO PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 462C

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing shall be conducted by the City Council of the City of Cambridge, Minnesota (the City) on a housing and health care program (the Combination Program) and the proposal that the City issue its tax-exempt revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $15,000,000 (the Bonds), on behalf of Walker Methodist, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the Corporation), or a limited liability company of which the Corporation is sole member (the Borrower), pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 462C, as amended (the Act).

The Bonds will be issued by the City at the request of the Borrower. The proceeds of the Bonds will be loaned to the Borrower to (i) finance the acquisition, construction and equipping of a senior housing and assisted living development to be located at 2011 6th Lane South in the City (the Facility); (ii) fund a capitalized interest fund for the Bonds; (iii); fund a debt service reserve fund for the Bonds; and (iv) pay certain costs of issuing the Bonds. The Borrower will be the initial owner and operator of the Facility.

The Bonds or other obligations, as and when issued, will not constitute a charge, lien, or encumbrance upon any property of the City, except the revenues of the City derived from the Facility pursuant to a loan agreement with the Borrower (the Loan Agreement). Such Bonds or obligations will not be a charge against the Citys general credit or taxing powers, but will be payable from sums to be paid by the Borrower pursuant to the Loan Agreement.

The hearing will be held at City Hall, 300 Third Avenue NE in the City on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 3:00 P.M. At said time and place the City Council shall give all parties who appear or submit written comments an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal. Copies of the Combination Program are available at the offices of the City.

The financing of the Facility involves assistance for housing and, accordingly, the issuance of the Bonds is not a business subsidy, within the meaning of Minnesota Statutes, Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, as amended.

Dated: January 18, 2017.

CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

MINNESOTA

By: /s/ Lynda J. Woulfe

City Clerk-Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 18, 2017

643614