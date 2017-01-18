Man faces charges of receiving stolen property, identity theft

A Stanford Township man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a camper from Aitkin County and trying to open a checking account using the name of an incarcerated male. Adam Scott

Spar

Adam Scott Spar, 32, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Jan. 11 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge on two separate cases.

On the charge of felony receiving stolen property, bail was set at $40,000 without conditions or $10,000 with conditions.

On the charge of felonies check forgery and identity theft, bail was set at $40,000 without conditions or $12,000 with conditions. Spar’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 26 on both cases.

According to the criminal complaint on the stolen camper:

On Dec. 27, 2016, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen 1995 Conquest Camper Trailer from Sturgeon Lake valued at $4,000. The complainant estimated the trailer was stolen sometime during the preceding month.

On Dec. 27, 2016, at 11:30 a.m., Isanti County Deputy John Gillquist and a Polk County, Wisconsin investigator went to a residence in Stanford Township to speak to Spar regarding another matter. The officers located Spar in a camper-style trailer parked back in the woods.

Spar said he has had the camper for several years and was going to be living in it for a little while. After interviewing Spar on a different matter, he was transported to the Isanti County Jail to submit to testing pursuant to the terms of his probation.

Later that day, Gillquist and Isanti County Investigator Rob Bowker determined the camper trailer that Spar was staying in had been reported as stolen out of Aitkin County.

Gillquist returned to the residence and spoke to Spar’s father who reported the camper had showed up in the middle of the night on approximately Dec. 18, 2016, and Spar had been staying in it ever since. The father said he had asked his son where the camper came from, and his son told him he got it off of Craigslist and he had the title for it. The camper was seized as evidence.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Bowker met the complainant who confirmed the camper trailer was her property. She identified the items inside of the camper that did not belong to her. Among other things, a large amount of mail addressed to Spar was identified in the front sleeping area of the camper.

According to the criminal complaint on check forgery, identity theft:

On Jan. 9, 2017, at 12:47 p.m., Cambridge Police officer Matt Giese was contacted by Affinity Plus Credit Union. A woman reported she had a male customer attempting to open a bank account. The woman believed the person was using another person’s driver’s license to open the account. The woman provided the driver’s license number, and Giese found it came back to a male incarcerated in the Anoka County Jail since Nov. 14, 2016.

Giese went to Affinity Plus Credit Union, and upon entering the woman’s office, he recognized Spar. Giese asked Spar why he was trying to open an account in another person’s name. Spar said the man had told him to open an account to help get him out of jail.

While speaking to Spar, dispatch advised that Spar should be arrested on a separate possession of stolen property matter. Giese placed Spar under arrest.

Inside of a wallet found on Spar, Giese located a Social Security card, a debit card and a casino rewards card in the name of the incarcerated inmate. Two Visa debit cards in another person’s name were also recovered.

Lastly, Giese recovered a check in the amount of $600. The check was payable to the incarcerated male dated Jan. 7, 2017, and had a note in the memo area that stated it was for the sale of a four-wheeler. The check was drawn on the account of a female.

Giese took a statement from the inmate at the Anoka County Jail. The inmate said in December he released his property, including his driver’s license and Social Security card, to two acquaintances to take to his mother’s house. He said did not give anyone else permission to possess his property.

Giese questioned the inmate about the check. The inmate said he hadn’t sold a four-wheeler because he has been incarcerated. He said the endorsement on the check was not his signature, and he had no idea who the female was the account was drawn from.