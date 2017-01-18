Financial Statements – CITY OF ISANTI

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Isanti to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute 471.6965. This budget publication is not complete. The complete budget may be examined at Isanti City Hall, 110 1st Avenue Northwest, Isanti, MN. The City Council approved this budget on December 6, 2016.
ENTERPRISE FUNDS 2017 ADOPTED BUDGET
Published in the
Isanti County News
January 18, 2017
