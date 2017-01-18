Fifth annual vintage snowmobile race to take place in memory of C-I grad Andy Englund

The fifth annual Andy Englund Memorial Fast 50, a vintage snowmobile race on Long Lake, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Andy Englund was a devoted hunter. Photos provded

The race will occur at Captain’s on Long Lake at 11 a.m. Registration will take place from 8 -10 a.m. inside Captain’s the day of the race. There is a $76 entry fee to participate in the race, and competitors will also be required to pay for a transponder, which will be used to track times.

There are three classes for the event: HD, HR and Relic. There is a 76 percent payback per class based on entries in that class. Trophies and payouts are given to the top five entrants in each class.

There will also be a silent auction and a live auction after the race, as well as a trophy ceremony. Proceeds from the event will go toward wildlife management projects in the Isanti County area.

The Fast 50 is run in memory of Andy Englund, a Bradford resident and graduate of Cambridge-Isanti Schools who died in a car crash four years ago shortly before turning 25. Englund was a passionate snowmobile racer.

The race was launched by Englund’s family and friends, including his mother, Wendy Englund. Andy Englund on his number 76 snowmobile.

“His motto was, ‘We’re not cheating, you just suck,’” she said, adding that it was meant in fun.

Andy Englund was on his way home from a period of work in North Dakota for Rachel Contracting when he went off the road in Sherburne County on Dec. 21, 2012. Wendy Englund said the annual memorial race allows her son to have a legacy.

“When you lose a child, you think about the fact that they’re not going to be remembered,” she said.

The memorial race honors Andy Englund’s passions in life. The reason the entry fee for the race is $76 is that was the number on his sled when he competed in snowmobile races.

The proceeds go toward local wildlife management projects because he was a devoted hunter and fisherman and was involved in related projects, participating in the Quality Deer Management Association.

“He’s still giving,” Wendy Englund said.