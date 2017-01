PUBLIC NOTICE

GOAL SETTING WORK

SESSION OF THE

ISANTI CITY COUNCIL

The Isanti City Council will hold a Goal Setting Work Session on Monday, January 23, 2017 starting at 8:00 a.m. at Isanti City Hall located at 110 1st Avenue NW in the City of Isanti.

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 18, 2017

642008