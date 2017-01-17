Reflecting on the school year

Shawn Kuhnke, Braham Schools

High School Principal-Activities Director

The school year is flying by. It seems like just yesterday when our students were first walking into the school doors fresh off summer vacation.

Now, just two weeks away from finishing quarter two and semester one and reaching the halfway point of the school year, I can reflect upon the wonderful first half we have had.

Our students have shown much growth and learning to this point with our hard-working and dedicated staff leading the way. But, being the football coach like I am, one cannot win the game with just short of a half of effort and play.

I encourage all to finish the first half strong and move into the second half of the school year with even more drive, motivation, determination and effort. I look forward to continued growth and success for all of our students. Keep working hard.

I would like to congratulate our 2017 Triple ‘A’ Award winners Elizabeth Altendorf and Alec Downing. This award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League and goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Job well done Lizzie and Alec.

Our wrestling team, Rush City-Braham, has been working extremely hard and improving everyday. They finished fourth out of 9 teams in the Rush City Invite to begin the season and also in 6th place out of 9 teams at the Big Lake Invite. They have continued to improve and are in competition with some very big schools with tradition rich wrestling programs that will help our wrestlers to reach their maximum potential by seasons end.

The girl’s basketball team has been working extremely hard and has some quality wins on the season thus far. To this point of the season the girls have a record of 5-5.

This holiday season the girls played in the tournament at St. Cloud Tech High School and saw competition from much larger schools. The girls split with a win against Rocori and a loss against Sauk Rapids-Rice. There has been tremendous growth from the girls to this point of the year. Keep working hard girls.

The boy’s basketball team has a current record of 5-5. This holiday season the boys played in the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament and saw many of the top teams. They lost to Litchfield and Mandan, North Dakota and beat Pierz who we will see later in the year. Our guys are working incredibly hard and are learning their new identity along the way.

In closing, I am always very encouraged by the amount of effort in all aspects (academics, arts and athletics) by the students of our school. Yet, I realize, this is a team effort by all involved.

I thank the students, staff, parents and all members of this community working together to ensure our kids have the best opportunities to develop themselves for future success.