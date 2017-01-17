College’s annual free Candlelight Ski Jan. 28

The public is invited to join Anoka-Ramsey Community College faculty, staff and students for an evening of skiing or hiking along two miles of candlelit trails along the Rum River for the 15th Annual Candlelight Ski on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Campus

The candlelit trails are part of the Spirit River Nature Area’s cross-country ski trails that wander through the Cambridge Campus and the Spirit River Nature Area.

Along with skiing or hiking, festivities will also include refreshments and a chance to win door prizes at 7:30 p.m. Ken Krona and Rick Stener will perform in G201/202 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Skiing begins from the Campus Center on the east side of County Road 70. Ski rental is available at Outdoor Edge (115 S. Adam St., Cambridge, 763-552-3343; skis must be picked up at Outdoor Edge). Free parking is available next to the college’s Campus Center.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make Anoka-Ramsey Community College part of your winter fun. For more information, call 763-433-1100 or visit AnokaRamsey.edu.