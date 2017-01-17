A few notes on tax returns this year

Kelly Jo Miller

Miller Tax and Bookkeeping

Did you know that the IRS estimated that fraudulent refunds issued last year were over $21 billion?

If you have been subjected to identity theft as it relates to your taxes, you are not alone. Hackers have found their way into major software programs, victimizing thousands of innocent taxpaying citizens. This year, the IRS has a plan—but it may affect the timing of your refund.

If you normally see refunds greater than the tax you paid in, you will be delayed. Those refunds are triggered by “refundable credits” and those credits were the source of many fraudulent refunds last year. The specific returns that will be delayed are ones that include the Earned Income Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit. Companies will now be required to send W2 and 1099 information into the IRS at the same time as it is sent to you (Jan. 31). This will allow the IRS to run analysis on the returns before releasing refunds. They will also be looking for multiple taxpayers using the same child-children for the generation of these credits and for invalid identification numbers.

What does this mean? If you have either the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit in your return, your refund will not release until after Feb. 15. The IRS is saying Feb. 27 is a reasonable time frame to expect them after transmission to your bank and such. The first day the IRS will accept efiled returns is Jan. 23. If you are in the group that normally gets their taxes done in January, with refunds in early February containing such credits, you will be delayed by three or four weeks.

Self-prepared returns are higher suspect for fraud. Using a preparer could decrease your chance of being pulled for audit. However, your preparer cannot do anything to get your return processed by the IRS faster, or to avoid the delay on the refund. Some of the larger tax preparation companies have the ability to give you a loan on your refund. While convenient, there are fees associated with this loan and they are costly.

While these delays are inconvenient for many taxpayers, they are necessary to ensure the accuracy of returns and help cut down on the fraudulent refunds issued.

Many people budget their tax refunds during February; but this year, and going forward, March would be a safer bet.

Miller Tax and Bookkeeping Inc., 303 Credit Union Drive, Suite 8, Isanti, 763-248-6840.