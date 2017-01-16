Dear Editor:

I am writing the paper to discuss what is stigmatized as shameful and a secret, that is having a family member or friend with a substance use disorder (SUD). I can only speak from my own personal experience of what it is like to know someone with an SUD.

I would like people who are living in our surrounding community to know that you are not alone, if this is what you are going through. There are many people in our area that have gone through this, are currently going through this or have lost someone they love to this disease, be it meth, heroin or whatever substance was used. I only want to open a dialogue within our community to recognize that this is happening here and those of us going through it should not be ashamed.

My own personal situation has to do with someone who is in recovery from heroin. I know what it is like to wake up every day wondering if that person is still alive or dead. I am thankful that this person is currently in recovery, but the word relapse is always there and can happen to anyone. I realize some people believe that someone who uses drugs is a junkie, low-life, etc.

Actually they are someone’s child, brother, sister, husband, wife, granddaughter, grandson, close friend and they are cared about by the people who love them. Not one person who has an addiction woke up one day thinking, I want to be an addict. There are multiple factors that may have led them down this path and no one is immune. The disease of addiction does not discriminate, it knows no socioeconomic border.

Merrilee Johnson

Isanti