Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

According to a poll by Kindness USA, only 25 percent of Americans agreed that we live in a kind society and that kindness has deteriorated over the last 10 years.

With all the turmoil in the world today, there are plenty opportunities to be kind. One of our favorite quotes from Aesop simply states, “No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.”

Kindness is important and is often the main thing that people are remembered for. We all want someone to be kind to us. And, being kind feels good. The more you show kindness towards others, the happier you will be.

So, how can you be a kinder person and feel happier? Kindness and opportunities to be kind are definitely out there. Maybe compliment someone in a meaningful way. It’s easy to do, and it can lift a person’s spirits. Hold the door open. This is an act of politeness and can make someone feel honored. Smile more often. It’s hard to be kind if you always look too serious or grumpy. Smiling is one of the quickest ways to light up someone’s life. Say “thank you” often. Being grateful reflects a kind heart of humility, and people appreciate it. Stop complaining so often—it robs you and others of joy, and is a very un-kind thing to do. It’s difficult to complain less, but it can be very rewarding. Go out of your way to help someone when you don’t need to. Maybe clean up a mess or offer to run an errand for them. Going out of your way to help when you don’t need to rarely goes unnoticed and will be remembered for a long time. It’s the little things we do that make all the difference.

So, with these ideas to get you started, spread an attitude of kindness. We are all looking for positivity in the world today, and an act of kindness is a good place to start. That’s the power of kindness—it just takes one person, one act.

Weekly Events at SAC’s

Thursday, Jan. 12:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking Wellness.

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, Jan. 13:

• Friday Breakfast is open from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

• Friendship Cafe lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1:00 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 17:

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Jan. 18:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:00 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 1 p.m. – Genealogy.

Thursday, Jan. 19:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking

• 10 a.m. – Footcare. Call Linda for an appt. (612-202-1589)

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events:

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: “Rise Up Old Men” is playing at the Plymouth Playhouse Theater. We will be leaving the Center at 10:15 a.m. because we plan to eat at the Green Mill. Please come in and pay for the event ahead of time or call to confirm your spot. We have one spot available.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: I am booking another trip down to the Plymouth Playhouse Theater to see the same play “Rise Up Old Men.” Call 763-689-6555 to make a reservation. People say it’s a great play.

• Wednesday, March 15: DayTrippers production, “Wife Begins at Forty.” It’s a laugh-a-minute farcical evening when housewife Linda fans the flames of passion with her mild-mannered, ordinary husband, George. Throw in the assistance of their fun-loving neighbors Roger and Betty, along with George’s live-in father Bernard and their independent son Leonard–and you have the formula for a belly rolling good time. Leave at 10:45 a.m. from the Center and return by 5 p.m. Price is $50 which includes meal, transportation and ticket.

• Look on our web page for more events happening in the next couple of months, sacsmn.org.