St. Scholastica HSC Academy kicks off sales for Catholic Schools Raffle

How can you turn $5 into a brand-new SUV or $20,000 in cash? The students at St. Scholastica HSC Academy in Isanti know.

Starting Jan. 13, they will be selling raffle tickets as part of the Catholic Schools Raffle. Just $5 gives buyers the opportunity to win a 2017 Jeep Compass (or $20,000 in cash), vacation packages, cool gadgets or other great prizes totaling $40,000 in value.

St. Scholastica and the other 81 participating schools will keep 100 percent of every $5 ticket sold thanks to raffle sponsor Catholic United Financial.

The St. Paul-based company covers the entire cost of the Raffle including prizes, ticket printing and promotional materials.

“If you want to support your Catholic school, this is a great way to do it,” Catholic United President Harald Borrmann says. “Every $5 ticket buys you a chance to win a car, a vacation, or some other really great prizes. Supporting your Catholic school is really supporting your entire community.”

More than 13,400 students from 82 participating schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota will sell tickets from Friday’s kickoff through Feb. 26, prior to the official drawing at 11 a.m. on March 9 at Catholic United Financial’s Home Office in St. Paul.

In the Raffle’s seven-year existence, it has helped Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest to raise more than $5 million. Catholic United is hoping to increase the Catholic Schools Raffle grand total to $6 million during this year’s six week selling period. Money raised through this fundraiser has allowed schools like St. Scholastica to provide tuition assistance, improve technology and pay for special learning opportunities, such as field trips and special guest speakers.

Along with the $12,000 in ticket sale revenue it hopes to receive from the Raffle, St. Scholastica has a shot at winning a $3,000 grant from Catholic United if it is one of the top-three performing schools (based on the number of tickets sold per student). The company also awards the top-selling student at each school a Kindle Fire HD 8 and a pizza party to each top classroom.

Raffle updates can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/catholicschoolsraffle. Hopeful ticket holders can watch the drawing ceremony live online March 9 at 11 a.m. at www.catholicunited.org/raffle.