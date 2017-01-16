Isanti Senior Dining news updates

Catholic Charities Senior Dining of Isanti is serving meals five days a week and home delivered meals are available on Monday and Wednesday.

The cost for seniors is $4 and anyone under 60 the cost is $7.50. Contact Lynne Howe at 763-444-7539 between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for more information.

The group meets at the Isanti Community Center at 11 a.m. with meals served at noon. Educational and entertainment is scheduled before meals as available.

They will be having Sit and Fit therapy on Wednesday and Friday every week from 11-11:45 a.m. The cost is $3. They are also in need of volunteers to help serve and-or deliver meals on wheels.