Guest speaker to talk on ‘being trans and a person of faith’

On Sunday, Jan. 29, Common Ground will welcome Barbara Satin to speak at their Adult Forum at 11 a.m.

Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, is located at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge, and all are welcome.

Satin is a transgender activist who focuses her work on issues of faith and aging for the LGBTQ community, with an emphasis on affirmation and welcome for trans and gender non-conforming people.

She works on a local and a national level and last May was appointed by President Obama to serve on the White House Faith-based and Neighborhood Initiatives Advisory Council. She is a member of Living Table United Church of Christ in Minneapolis and has served on the Executive Council of the UCC.

The people of Common Ground have shown themselves to be welcoming and accepting of all. Come on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. with an open mind and a willingness to learn something new.