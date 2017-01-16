Gloria J. Kimlinger

Gloria Kimlinger, age 68, of Isanti passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Mayo Hospital in Rochester.

Gloria was born on April 16, 1948 in Bethel, Minnesota. She attended St. Francis High School. She married her husband Jim Kimlinger August 11, 1973 in New Brighton. She cleaned houses and businesses for many years. She was a loving mother of Mike (Jenny) Ramacher and Renea (Dave) Brown as well as a caring grandmother to her six grandchildren.

In her spare time she loved spending time with family, playing cards and occasionally shopping at local thrift and antique stores. Even with the many health problems she had later in life, she never showed any signs of bitterness or resentment. She spent her last years touching the hearts of those around her with her kindness and her quirky sense of humor.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Lloyd Kunshier, brother Simon Kunshier and her niece Jodi Nelson.

Gloria Kimlinger was survived by her husband James Kimlinger, her two children Mike and Renea, her six grandchildren, seven of her brothers and sisters and several of her other family members and friends.

Gloria’s presence will be sorely missed by her family and friends, but she will live on in their fondest memories of her.

A Memorial Visitation from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge.

