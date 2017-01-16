Earl E. Gutzkow

Earl Ernest Gutzkow, age 74, of Braham, passed away on January 12, 2017 in Cambridge, Minnesota.

Earl was born in Braham, Minnesota to Stewart and Audrey Gutzkow on August 29, 1942. He attended school in Braham School District. He married Sally Surdey on January 10, 1970 in Pine City, Minnesota. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. Earl was awarded a Military Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Medal, Honorable Discharge after his two year in Vietnam and completing his tour with the Minnesota National Guard.

Earl enjoyed snowmobiling in his early years, alongside his wife and friends, along with outdoor activities such as fishing and gardening. He loved to play with his only granddaughter as she grew up. He also loved to watch the Vikings as they were his team, win or lose.

He was preceded in death by his father Stewart Gutzkow, mother Audrey (Gutzkow) Sundermeyer; brothers Kenneth Gutzkow, Gary Gutzkow and sister Sharon Kennedy.

Earl is survived by his wife Sally of Cambridge; daughters Bonnie (Kyle) Gutzkow-Bowman of Grasston, Vicki Gutzkow of Cambridge; brothers Hank (Roxann) Gutzkow of Grasston, Steve (Luann) Gutzkow of Mora, and granddaughter Alexa Gutzkow and her fiancée Matt Nelson of Braham.

The family of Earl Gutzkow would like to extend our sincere thanks to Allina Hospice Team, Unity Radiation, and the CMC Outpatient care teams that took care of him while he battled lung cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 400 8th Street SE in Braham, Minnesota with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Tim Renstrom will be officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church. Urnbearer will be Alisha Head. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hank Gutzkow, Steve Gutzkow, Gary Grell, Justin Gutzkow, Bill Gutzkow and Glenn Dahl. There will be a private burial in the Spring of 2017 at St. John’s Cemetery in Rush City, Minnesota.

Arrangements are in the care of Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.