With community support, Chilson Jewelers donates $1,000 to Li’l Farm Home

Brian and Karen Chilson of Chilson Jewelers presents Sister Margaret Roozen a $1,000 check to help support Li’l Farm Children’s Home.

Before Christmas, Chilson Jewelers purchased 50 pearl bracelet sets through a vendor, Berco Jewelry, and they matched them with another 50.

In the last three weeks leading up to Christmas, Chilson Jewelers sold all 100 of the bracelet sets at $10 a set and donated 100 percent of the proceeds to Li’l Farm Children’s Home of Cambridge.

Chilson Jewelers would like to thank everyone in the community who contributed by coming in and purchasing bracelets.

Once they advertised on Facebook and with flyers inserted in the newspaper with what they were doing, the response from the community was more than they imagined.

People came into the store just to purchase the bracelets.

Last week, Chilson Jewelers presented Sister Margaret Roozen and Sister Francette Malecha a $1,000 check, and they were so grateful.

Chilson Jewelers is happy to make this donation to Li’l Farm, but they couldn’t have done it without the support of the community.