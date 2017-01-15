New restaurant to open in Isanti

A new restaurant will soon be opening in Isanti. Isanti City Council Member Ross Lorinser takes the oath of office during the Jan. 3 council meeting. Photos by Rachel Kytonen

During the Isanti City Council meeting Jan. 3, the council approved a wine license and Sunday sales for Genevieve’s LLC, doing business as Cafe Genevieve’s.

Cafe Genevieve’s will be located at 4 Enterprise Ave. NE, Suite 5, Isanti, in the former location of The Green Table, in the WillowBridge building. Cafe Genevieve’s is owned by Genevieve Saniti.

The restaurant will have seating for at least 25 and will be selling wine in conjunction with food. Some of the items featured include specialty coffees, teas, soup, sandwiches and salads. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and also offer delivery services.

Isanti Mayor George Wimmer is excited about the opening of Cafe Genevieve’s.

“The owner has a great history working in this industry and we expect a really great atmosphere and good food, and we’ll be checking it out as soon as it opens,” Wimmer said.

Saniti explained the restaurant will have a soft opening on Jan. 14 with a more general opening on Jan. 16.

In other action, the council:

• Appointed Aaron Zdon to the vacant term seat on the Park, Recreation and Culture Board.

Isanti City Council Member Steve Lundeen takes the oath of office during the Jan. 3 council meeting.

• Designated the Isanti County News as the city’s official newspaper for 2017.

• Approved a resolution adopting the city of Isanti residential rain garden incentive program materials. Isanti residents are eligible to apply for the program to receive a 50 percent reimbursement up to $500.

• Approved a resolution approving an amendment to the Rum River BMX Association lease agreement to allow for a sublease with Full Tilt Bike Company and special event vendors.