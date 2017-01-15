Allina Health Cambridge Clinic in top 10 percent for patient experience

Allina Health Cambridge Clinic is proud to have achieved a high level of patient experience.

Cambridge clinics B and F are in the top 10 percent of clinics nationwide for patient willingness to recommend them to friends and family members.

“We appreciate the confidence patients have in the care and service they receive at our clinics,” said Jon Ward, Allina Health Clinic regional director. “The providers and staff members at the Cambridge clinic are dedicated to creating lasting, respectful relationships with patients and their families.”

Results are from the Clinician & Group Consumer Assessment of Health care Providers, April 2015 – March 2016.

About Cambridge Medical Center

Cambridge Medical Center, a part of Allina Health, is a regional health care facility providing comprehensive health care services to more than 30,000 residents in Isanti County.

The medical center is comprised of a large multi-specialty clinic and an 86-bed hospital located on one large campus. A same day clinic, retail pharmacy and eye care center are also located in the facility.

In 2017, an additional clinic will open in Isanti.