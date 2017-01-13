Open house for Anderson Park

The public is invited to an open house regarding the proposed development for Irving and John Anderson County Park.

The open house will be held from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oxford Township Town Hall, 26090 Apollo Street N.E., Stacy.

The Isanti County Parks Department along with the Friends of Anderson Park invite the community to come and view planned additions for Anderson Park over the next couple of years.

Visual displays along with staff members and volunteers will help answer questions and receive comments the public may have.