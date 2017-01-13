North Suburban Aquatics Club expands to Cambridge

North Suburban Aquatics Club, whose primary purpose is to provide instruction in the sport of swimming, with emphasis on amateur competitive swimming, to youth (ages 18 and under) of all abilities through various levels of programming, is excited to announce expanded programming into the Cambridge community.

North Suburban Aquatics Club (NSAC) will be providing professionally trained and certified coaching staff to work with athletes in the community.

While NSAC currently rents pool time at Mounds View School District, the new expansion group will be renting pool time at Cambridge-Isanti High School.

As part of the expansion, programs for three distinct training groups will begin Jan. 16. Practices are tailored for each training group and will be held on weekday evenings and Saturday mornings.

The expansion of NSAC provides Cambridge-area swimmers the opportunity to continue swimming beyond local swimming lessons with an established team.

This is a great opportunity for NSAC to offer quality swim programs to more youth while fulfilling its mission to provide high quality programming that inspires each individual swimmer to reach their greatest potential.

NSAC Board President, Pam Weier said, “Coach Rory Coplan has done an outstanding job reaching out to the Cambridge community, engaging with families and athletes to provide programming that can make an immediate impact. NSAC is grateful for the opportunity to offer quality aquatic programs in a way that compliments and supports this growth.”

Head Coach Rory Coplan shared, “There has been a lot of support in the Cambridge area for a competitive swim program and we are happy we can fill this need. We are excited to begin working with a great group of athletes and families.”

Swimmer evaluation and training group placement recommendations will be held Jan. 11 and Jan. 13. Register in advance at www.nsmakos.org.

About North Suburban Aquatics Club

NSAC offers instructional programming and training designed for various levels and ages of swimmers, beginning around the age of four and extending well into adulthood.

Those interested in competing on an amateur level will find that our programming blends with the established structure provided for by state and nationally recognized swimming organizations, while offering instruction and training for those wishing to compete in other swimming-related competition such as triathlons, etc.

NSAC is a member of Minnesota Swimming (www.mnswim.org) and USA Swimming (www.usaswimming.org).

To find out more about North Suburban Aquatics Club, visit www.nsmakos.org.