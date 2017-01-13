Isanti charter school open enrollment through Feb. 24

The Art and Science Academy open-enrollment period for the 2017-18 school year will be from Jan. 9 through Feb. 24. A general information session will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

The Art and Science Academy is a tuition free public charter school open to all Minnesota K-8 students.

The school places a special emphasis on; using a hands-on experiential learning approach, offering various forms of art including visual art, theater and music on a daily basis and using a specialized science curriculum. Other benefits include smaller classrooms, before and after care and enrichment programs each trimester.

Interested parents should attend the information session or call the school at 764-444-0342 for more information.