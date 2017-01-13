Announcements

Earl Kolke

Earl Kolke, age 86, of Cambridge, formerly of Park Rapids, died January 12, 2017.
He is survived by two sons, Dana (Kelly) of Cambridge, Darren (Ann) of North Branch; six grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, Sadie (James), Jessica (Alex), Holly, Levi; one great-grandson, Hunter.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, with visitation one hour prior, at Strike Funeral Home – Cambridge Chapel. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids.

