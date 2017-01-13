Earl Kolke, age 86, of Cambridge, formerly of Park Rapids, died January 12, 2017.

He is survived by two sons, Dana (Kelly) of Cambridge, Darren (Ann) of North Branch; six grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, Sadie (James), Jessica (Alex), Holly, Levi; one great-grandson, Hunter.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, with visitation one hour prior, at Strike Funeral Home – Cambridge Chapel. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids.