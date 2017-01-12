Woman charged with assaulting peace officers

A woman from Bradford Township is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting two peace officers. Terra Lynn Olson

Terra Lynn Olson, 33, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Dec. 30 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with two gross misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer; and two gross misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process.

Bail was set at $24,000 without conditions and her next court appearance for Jan. 13.

The incident occurred Dec. 28 when law enforcement went to a residence along the 27370 block of Lakewood Drive Northwest, Isanti, in an attempt to arrest Olson on a felony warrant.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:45 p.m., the homeowner led Isanti County Sergeant Wade Book and Isanti County Deputy Doug Barron to a bedroom in the residence. The officers observed Olson sitting on a couch in the room. Olson was told she was under arrest, and she replied, “No.”

Olson was ordered to stand up and place her hands behind her back and she refused. Book grasped Olson by the arm, and Olson curled up into a ball and resisted. Olson was ordered multiple times to stop resisting, but ignored the commands and continued to resist. Olson then began to kick Book on the legs and knees. As a result, Book delivered multiple knee strikes to Olson and ordered her to stop resisting. Olson continued to kick Book. Barron assisted Book, and Olson kicked Barron on the chest and on the legs.

Eventually, the officers were able to handcuff Olson. After being handcuffed, Olson continued to kick the officers. The officers were able to subdue Olson, and transported her to the Isanti County Jail.